Damian Priest Edge Gave Him Advice Ahead Of NXT Takeover: XXX

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Damian Priest spoke about how he gained advice from Edge ahead of NXT Takeover: XXX.

The show was a huge one for Priest as he became the new North American Champion by winning the ladder match. However, this was the first time he had ever competed in this stipulation, and Priest revealed that ladder match veteran, Edge, was a big help in that regard.

Priest said: “This was my first-ever Ladder match, so I made sure I did my homework. A big part of that was reaching out to people who have been in ladder matches, and I spoke with Edge for an hour about it. For me, the main thing I took out of our conversation was that the match was not going to play out the way I thought it would. And he was right, because that’s exactly what happened. Very little happened the way I thought it would, but I was able to adapt. And he told me to stay in the moment, and that stuck with me, too.”