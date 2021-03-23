Damian Priest Reflects On Facing Kane In The Royal Rumble Match

Damian Priest recently reflected on getting to work with Kane within the WWE Royal Rumble match and the advice he got from him.

Priest was a surprise entrant into the WWE Royal Rumble match, and so was Kane, and the two men got to interact, with Priest actually eliminating the WWE legend. Priest spoke with The Sun about being in the Rumble and getting to mix it up with Kane.

“There was so much excitement I can barely remember what happened. But the one thing that obviously stands out is that moment with Kane. I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘I understand why everyone’s so scared of him. I feel like I’m in a horror movie now.’ It was exciting but terrifying at the same time. Was he going to set me on fire or something? I made sure that I spoke to him backstage. What an awesome human being. He’s definitely not one to be treated like a legend. He’s like, ‘I’m one of the boys, we’re all in this together.’ It’s crazy that that’s still his mentality. He gave me some words. Very motivating. He’s just a nice person.”

Priest also spoke about a funny interaction he had with Scott Hall, who joked about his version of the Razor’s Edge.