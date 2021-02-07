WWE
Damian Priest Reveals He’s Open To Teaming With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania
Damian Priest has given his thoughts on working with Bad Bunny recently, stating he is open to a WrestleMania match with him.
The former North American Champion was a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble and impressed within the match, and he has since been called up to WWE Raw, where he was involved in a segment with Bad Bunny, who is reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center.
Priest spoke with SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, where he discussed getting the chance to work with Bad Bunny during both the Rumble and WWE Raw.
“Yes, absolutely. I mean, tell me how I should complain about being involved with one of the hottest and most popular human beings on the planet. Yeah, sounds good to me. But also, I love what I do and I love just being happy and loving life and seeing him doing that, I was excited for him. He was so excited and so happy because he is a huge fan, so for me to see him… His enjoyment made me happy because he’s a good dude, you know, we’re cool, and then he’s just so like in love, like he loves this business, so to watch his excitement and how he’s acting and reacting to everything in the back and interacting with people, it’s cool to see. I know a lot of people don’t see that side but it’s really neat to watch.”
Priest then spoke about the reports about a possible tag team match alongside the musician against The Miz and John Morrison, and he admitted he was open to that.
“Yeah, that’s been brought up to me by other people as well. I read the reports like everybody else did, so I don’t know. I will say this, that guy is so talented and so determined to achieve what he wants on his terms, that if he wanted to do this, if he wanted to transition, or wanted to wrestle, I’m sure he could achieve it. He’s not even supposed to have the success he has in his profession now, but he figured out a way to make it work. He’s just a good human being so that always helps. I think that if he wanted to I’m sure he could, and for me, hell, I don’t care what I’m doing. First of all, I’m just trying to be on WrestleMania. It could be in any way shape or form and associated with someone like him and his caliber of status in this world, sign me up please.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Title At Celebrity Flag Football Game
A new WWE 24/7 Champion was crowned this Saturday at the annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football game.
During halftime, former NFL, CFL and USFL quarterback Doug Flutie rolled up R-Truth on the beach to win the title. Fellow WWE Superstars The Miz, Cesaro and Titus O’Neil also took part in the event.
A shocker in the sand! @DougFlutie pinned #CelebSweat Flag football teammate @RonKillings to win the 24/7 Title at halftime! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/irAf1orfpK
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021
WWE
WWE Network Adds ‘The Best Of Meiko Satomura’ Collection Ahead Of NXT UK Debut
The Best of Meiko Satomura in PROGRESS was added to the WWE Network this weekend ahead of the Japanese legend’s debut on the NXT UK brand this coming Thursday.
The 55-minute collection features three matches with Satomura facing off against current NXT UK stars Jinny and Dani Luna, as well as IMPACT Wrestling star and former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
The latest episode of ICW Fight Club has also been uploaded to the WWE Network. The show features the finals of the Lionheart League between Sha Samuels and Stevie Boy in the main event.
The final upload in this weekend’s indie dump is EVOLVE 146 from March 2020, which ended up being the last EVOLVE event as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the U.S. later that month and the promotion was bought out by WWE. Match card:
- AR Fox vs. Josh Briggs
- Curt Stallion vs. Jake Atlas vs. JD Drake
- Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
- Vipress vs. Alyx Sky
- Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene
- The Skulk vs. Denzel Dejournette & Jon Davis
- Brandan Vink vs. Leon Ruff
- Avery Taylor & Natalia Markova vs. The In Crowd
- Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Be WWE’s First Japanese World Champion: “I Will Find Another Way To Climb The Mountain”
Shinsuke Nakamura may not have won the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match as he originally planned, but the King of Strong-Style is still focussed on becoming WWE’s first ever Japanese world champion.
“This year I didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but all is not lost,” Nakamura said in a video for his Twitter fans on Saturday. “My dream — no, my purpose remains the same. I will be the first ever Japanese WWE world heavyweight champion. Royal Rumble is only one path in my journey. I will find another way to climb the mountain.”
Nakamura recent regained his original WWE theme music, turning babyface for the first time since attacking AJ Styles after their match at WrestleMania 34. He also made waves in a gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown, in a spot that was reportedly planned for Cesaro originally.
Since the turn, Nakamura has made it clear that he wants a run as world champion before his time in WWE is done. He even claimed that he would target Universal Champion Roman Reigns if he won the Royal Rumble match.
I will find another way to climb the mountain…#smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/sX0YShJmIY
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 6, 2021
