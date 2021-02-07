Damian Priest Reveals He’s Open To Teaming With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania

Damian Priest has given his thoughts on working with Bad Bunny recently, stating he is open to a WrestleMania match with him.

The former North American Champion was a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble and impressed within the match, and he has since been called up to WWE Raw, where he was involved in a segment with Bad Bunny, who is reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center.

Priest spoke with SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, where he discussed getting the chance to work with Bad Bunny during both the Rumble and WWE Raw.

“Yes, absolutely. I mean, tell me how I should complain about being involved with one of the hottest and most popular human beings on the planet. Yeah, sounds good to me. But also, I love what I do and I love just being happy and loving life and seeing him doing that, I was excited for him. He was so excited and so happy because he is a huge fan, so for me to see him… His enjoyment made me happy because he’s a good dude, you know, we’re cool, and then he’s just so like in love, like he loves this business, so to watch his excitement and how he’s acting and reacting to everything in the back and interacting with people, it’s cool to see. I know a lot of people don’t see that side but it’s really neat to watch.”

Priest then spoke about the reports about a possible tag team match alongside the musician against The Miz and John Morrison, and he admitted he was open to that.