Dan Matha Reveals He Was In A Major Car Accident Prior To WWE Release

Dan Matha was part of the recent WWE releases, and he provided an update on his life, revealing he was recently in a major car accident.

Matha hadn’t revealed information about the crash prior to his release announcement, but he revealed he was not only in a car accident, but he was actually ejected from the car window. As you can see from the images below, the accident was a serious one and left him severely injured.

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa — Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020