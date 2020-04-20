ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE

Dan Matha Reveals He Was In A Major Car Accident Prior To WWE Release

Dan Matha was part of the recent WWE releases, and he provided an update on his life, revealing he was recently in a major car accident.

Matha hadn’t revealed information about the crash prior to his release announcement, but he revealed he was not only in a car accident, but he was actually ejected from the car window. As you can see from the images below, the accident was a serious one and left him severely injured.

“I would like to continue wrestling,” Matha said. “I’ve worked my ass off for this skill set. Five years, blood, sweat, and tears to be a great entertainer, okay? And I’m not just going to throw that by the wayside. I’m going to look for somebody who is looking for a young, hungry, driven, ambitious man that has something to offer the world. I think that they’re out there. I think that there’s plenty of people out there. It’s unfortunate that the WWE didn’t think the same things about me that I think about myself, but I know that there’s other people out there that think those things of me.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)