Dan Matha Reveals He Was In A Major Car Accident Prior To WWE Release

Dan Matha was part of the recent WWE releases, and he provided an update on his life, revealing he was recently in a major car accident.
Matha hadn’t revealed information about the crash prior to his release announcement, but he revealed he was not only in a car accident, but he was actually ejected from the car window. As you can see from the images below, the accident was a serious one and left him severely injured.
Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa
— Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020
“I would like to continue wrestling,” Matha said. “I’ve worked my ass off for this skill set. Five years, blood, sweat, and tears to be a great entertainer, okay? And I’m not just going to throw that by the wayside. I’m going to look for somebody who is looking for a young, hungry, driven, ambitious man that has something to offer the world. I think that they’re out there. I think that there’s plenty of people out there. It’s unfortunate that the WWE didn’t think the same things about me that I think about myself, but I know that there’s other people out there that think those things of me.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)