Dana Brooke recently spoke with Lilian Garcia for her Chasing Glory podcast, and she reflected on her stop-start pushes in WWE.

Brooke has been given several opportunities with the company at points, but ultimately she’s ended up having the rug pulled from underneath her, having to start all over again. Brooke reflected on that and discussed it openly

“It makes me really emotional because I know I can do this and I hate the start, stop, right? I hate it because it goes deep, it makes me excited. What am I excited for if it’s always a start and stop? Why can’t I go? Why can’t I run with something? Why can’t I just go out there and show the world, show people [backstage] that I can do this? It’s always start, stop. ‘Oh, you wanna do Titus Worldwide and be a statistician?’ Okay, I never complain, I never ask for things. I just always do what is asked of me thinking that I’ll get somewhere and then it’s like no and then going out there and cutting a heartfelt promo to the fans with Ronda Rousey. I was like, ‘Wow, this is everything’ which was a great opportunity, but then I was injured and then not being able to perform and carry that story anymore. Like you said, just sitting at the sidelines and being like, ‘Alright, maybe another time. Maybe another time will come.’

Dana spoke about how she has been a team player in WWE so far, and she likes to help promote WWE in a positive light. However, she is now hoping that alongside Mandy Rose things can improve for her, but she admitted that she’s not getting her hopes up.