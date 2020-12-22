WWE
Dana Brooke Discusses Her Stop-Start Pushes In WWE: “I Know I Can Do This”
Dana Brooke recently spoke with Lilian Garcia for her Chasing Glory podcast, and she reflected on her stop-start pushes in WWE.
Brooke has been given several opportunities with the company at points, but ultimately she’s ended up having the rug pulled from underneath her, having to start all over again. Brooke reflected on that and discussed it openly
“It makes me really emotional because I know I can do this and I hate the start, stop, right? I hate it because it goes deep, it makes me excited. What am I excited for if it’s always a start and stop? Why can’t I go? Why can’t I run with something? Why can’t I just go out there and show the world, show people [backstage] that I can do this? It’s always start, stop. ‘Oh, you wanna do Titus Worldwide and be a statistician?’ Okay, I never complain, I never ask for things. I just always do what is asked of me thinking that I’ll get somewhere and then it’s like no and then going out there and cutting a heartfelt promo to the fans with Ronda Rousey. I was like, ‘Wow, this is everything’ which was a great opportunity, but then I was injured and then not being able to perform and carry that story anymore. Like you said, just sitting at the sidelines and being like, ‘Alright, maybe another time. Maybe another time will come.’
Dana spoke about how she has been a team player in WWE so far, and she likes to help promote WWE in a positive light. However, she is now hoping that alongside Mandy Rose things can improve for her, but she admitted that she’s not getting her hopes up.
“And I’m such a team player and I’m such a WWE girl that anything I do, everywhere I possibly go in the public’s eye, any interviews that I’m doing, I try to do things as far as talk about how good this company is in general as doing the outside community work with them and always trying to put WWE on a platform and it’s like, ‘But what I am getting from [it]?’ I’m trying to be the best possible person I can be but there’s nothing behind me to drive me to the next point and being with Mandy [Rose], it’s like I hope and I pray but at this point, it’s like I try not to get my hopes up.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Discusses His ‘Swerve City’ Podcast Joining The WWE Network
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently joined Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about his podcast joining the WWE Network.
WWE has recently bolstered its library of content when it comes to podcasts on the WWE Network. The New Day, Sam Roberts, Lillian Garcia, Corey Graves, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott have all had their podcasts placed onto the WWE Network, providing more content for fans.
When speaking with Sam Roberts, Scott discussed how some WWE executives have expressed the fact that they’re pleased with his podcast so far on the WWE Network.
“Once again, I think we exceeded expectations with the WWE Network and the executives up in Connecticut really enjoy what we bring to the table. We’re a nice little corner of the WWE Network that’s starting to get a little bit bigger and we have a little niche that we are still figuring out and we’re gonna grow it. That’s for sure.”
He also went on to talk about his decision to move the podcast from YouTube to the WWE Network, with big improvements on the technological side being a big reason.
“I know for me, I’m not really the most tech savvy person. I try to do it myself. I tried to do it and I wasn’t good at it and the product suffered because of that early on when we were doing just Instagram Live and YouTube. But I was able to reach out to people that knew how to make it happen. So this person branched off to this person that networked to this person, building a team of core people that can make it a well-oiled machine. So even if you’re not invested in the technology or the knowledge of knowing exactly how to make things work or financially, you build a team.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Jey Uso Discusses Working With Paul Heyman: “He’s Damn Near Like My Uncle”
Jey Uso has had the chance to sit under the learning tree of Paul Heyman lately, and he spoke about the experience so far.
Jey has played a huge part in the recent storyline with Roman Reigns, starting out as his opponent, and then more recently as his ally. Because of that, he’s spent a lot of time on-camera with Paul Heyman, and during an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Jey discussed what it has been like working with the wrestling mastermind and the closeness of their relationship.
“Real tight Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. You know, real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but, that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock [Lesnar], I mean just — [CM] Punk. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, right? Sharpened me as a co-worker, put me on game man. I’m always working and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Jeff Hardy Wants To Face The Fiend As Willow
While the future of The Fiend is unknown following WWE TLC, Jeff Hardy has made it clear he would like to compete against him, with a twist.
Jeff spoke with Digital Spy’s where he admitted he wants to have a feud with The Fiend, which he believes could start with a tag team partnership. However, he doesn’t want to just do it as Jeff Hardy, he wants to bring in one of his alter egos, Willow.
“I think there’s something magical that can happen between Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Fiend and Willow, my alter Nero that will come back to the life. I have this huge vision of, like a black wedding dress and Willow’s almost like, not him or her, but just God. Some kind of weird figure that doesn’t make sense to anybody.
Somehow him and The Fiend either team together or either fight each other. I think first, maybe we’ll team together and then fight each other. It’s crazy, it’s very cinematic and I think there’s something very special that can happen between The Firefly Fun House and the Fly Light Zone and the imagination here at my property. I can’t wait. I can’t wait because it’s possible, man. it’s totally possible.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Following WWE TLC it is unknown whether or not The Fiend will return as the character we all know, due to Randy Orton burning him.
