Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose Removed From Raw Survivor Series Match, New Teammates Announced

The card is subject to change. Less than one week before WWE Survivor Series, two of the pay-per-view’s biggest marquee matches have seen huge shakeups in the eleventh hour.

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton tonight on Monday Night Raw to win the WWE Championship for the second time, meaning the Scottish juggernaut will now battle Universal Champion Roman Reigns this Sunday.

Raw also saw Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose removed from the annual women’s elimination match. Brooke was brutally attacked by RETRIBUTION backstage, while Rose was attacked by women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Team Raw is now Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, who will battle Team Smackdown, represented by Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and two more names to be announced this week.