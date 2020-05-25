Dana Massie States Matt Jackson Worked AEW Double Or Nothing With A Broken Rib

It was reported prior to AEW’s Double Or Nothing that Matt Jackson was banged up after his dive on AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks member had his ribs strapped up for the match and continued to work through the pain. On Instagram, Matt’s wife, Dana Massie revealed that her husband worked the Stadium Stampede with a broken rib.

Despite the injury, Matt Jackson powered through and hit several impressive spots, including a moonsault off the goalpost.

It is now unknown if Matt Jackson will be missing anytime moving forwards.