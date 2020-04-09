Dana White Discusses Himself & Vince McMahon Still Running Shows During COVID-19 Outbreak

During a recent interview with ESPN, UFC President Dana White spoke openly about UFC and WWE continuing with events, praising Vince McMahon.

While the rest of the sporting world has grounded to a half due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, both WWE and UFC have continued with a ‘business as normal’ approach.

Dana stated that he thinks everyone is ready to get back to normal, but believes others are too afraid of being the first. He went on to state the only people who aren’t afraid are himself and Vince McMahon.

“I’m ready to get back,” White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN. “I think a lot of other people are ready to get back. First of all, everybody’s afraid to be first. Realistically the only guy right now who isn’t afraid is me and Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon hasn’t skipped a beat. What he did was he found solutions. He found ways, get rid of the crowd, and I’m sure he’s doing everything in his power, too, to make sure his guys are safe. Everybody else is afraid to be first.”