Daniel Bryan Claims He’s A Better Fighter & Wrestler Than Roman Reigns

After announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble match, Daniel Bryan has taken a shot at Roman Reigns, making it clear he wants to fight him.

Bryan is the first official entrant in the annual Royal Rumble, and during Talking Smack this week, he spoke to Paul Heyman, making it clear that he believes he’s a better wrestler and fighter than Roman. He also claimed that even if he doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, he’s still going to beat him down at some point.