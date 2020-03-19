Daniel Bryan Discusses His Future: “I Think I’m Done Being A Full-Time Wrestler”

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on The Bellas Podcast where he opened up about his future in WWE and what he is planning to do after his contract ends.

Bryan revealed that WWE is going to give him a six-week paternity leave later this year when Brie Bella gives birth to their second child, so he will be taking time away from the company.

However, he also spoke about the fact his contract is up after that point, and he is currently working out what he wants to do next, admitting he thinks he is doing being a full-time wrestler.

“WWE has been great. They’re going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I’ll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it’s almost like, I think I’m done being a full-time wrestler. I love being dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say ‘always want to do wrestling,’ that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months,” said Bryan.

