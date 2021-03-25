Wrestling News
Daniel Bryan Doesn’t Believe People Appreciate “How Great Brock Lesnar Is”
Daniel Bryan recently reflected on his WWE Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar, speaking about how good the Beast is.
Bryan had long spoken about wanting to wrestle Brock, and when he returned from retirement, WWE made it happen, with the two men going one on one at WWE Survivor Series 2018 in an excellent singles match.Bryan recently spoke with TalkSport about how happy he was to get that match, even if he wasn’t a babyface at the time.
“I was thrilled, I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time. But how I always envisioned it was babyface Daniel Bryan! Yes man Daniel Bryan, underdog Daniel Bryan against the killer Brock Lesnar. But I had literally just become the Planet’s Champion and kicked AJ Styles in the nuts [laughs]. So it was a really weird thing, but I think the weirdness of it also made it fun and made it more pleasurable for me.”
Bryan then spoke about Lesnar’s in-ring ability, stating that people don’t appreciate how good Lesnar is.
“Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling. I also think, and from a character perspective I’ve said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it’s actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this. He just also loves farming, loves being at home and he’s not going to do it just because he likes doing it, he’s going to do it because ‘hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line’ that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That’s the thing.”
Finally, Bryan spoke about the match in general, admitting that he’s really proud of it and what they were able to do, calling the match a test for him.
“That match is something that I’m really, really proud of and it was a test for me. I don’t think there’s been anybody in the history of WWE who’s been more excited to take a German Suplex from Brock Lesnar than me. Just to be like ‘Ok, let’s see! We got to see what I got here. Am I good?!’ German Suplex… ‘Yep, I’m good’ [laughs].”
Ranjin Singh Comments On The Great Khali’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
It was confirmed this week that The Great Khali is heading into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and Ranjin Singh has commented on the news.
Ranjin worked alongside The Great Khali for the majority of his career, working as his translator and manager, and he put over the future WWE Hall Of Famer on social media. Ranjin stated that he’s a giant with a gentle heart, congratulating him on the news.
The Great Khali says it is time for him to take his place in the @WWE Hall of Fame. A giant with a ferocious chop and a gentle heart, I was beyond honored to deliver the news to my friend and my brother. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nm2vDJXDLN
— Ranjin Singh (@WWERanjinSingh) March 25, 2021
The WWE Hall Of Fame will take place on April 6, and will see both the 2020 and 2021 classes inducted on the same evening. So far announced for the Class Of 2021 is:
- The Great Khali
- Eric Bischoff
- Molly Holly
- Kane
Meanwhile, the Class Of 2020 is compromised of:
- JBL
- Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger
- The British Bulldog
- The Bella Twins
- nWo
Batista was originally slated to be part of this class, however, due to a prior commitment he’s unable to make the event this year, and his induction will take place at a later date.
Early Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 37 – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
WWE WrestleMania 37 is now just around the corner, and the match card is starting to come together. But who are the odds on favorites to win?
While there are still matches to be added to the card, BetOnline has sent across the early odds for the two-night event this year.
WWE – WrestleMania
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge
Roman Reigns -140 (5/7)
Edge EVEN (1/1)
Note: The expectation is that this will be a triple threat match involving Daniel Bryan, but that match hasn’t officially been announced. If and when that happens, the odds will be updated to include Bryan.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Bobby Lashley -115 (20/23)
Drew McIntyre -115 (20/23)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)
Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -200 (1/2)
Asuka +150 (3/2)
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -160 (5/8)
The New Day +120 (6/5)
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend -500 (1/5)
Randy Orton +300 (3/1)
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)
The Miz +450 (9/2)
Sting Reveals AEW Sent A Ring To His House Ahead Of AEW Revolution
Sting made his in-ring return back at AEW Revolution, and he revealed that the company sent him a ring to his house in order to prepare.
Sting’s appearance at AEW Revolution in the cinematic street fight was his first match since 2015 when he was inured against Seth Rollins, and it was very well received by fans.
When speaking with Bleacher Report, Sting revealed that AEW actually sent a ring to his house in order to allow him to take some bumps and get used to running the ropes.
“After five-and-a-half years of not being in a ring, there was some rust on me, for sure, especially with guys in the ring like Darby, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. These guys are incredible. Tony Khan asked me if I wanted a ring sent to my house and thankfully, I have a barn that is insulated with climate control. We put the ring in there, and I had to get used to running the ropes again, and it was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to. It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there,” he said.
When it comes to the match itself, Sting heavily praised Darby Allin, saying he’s the most creative he has seen.
“There were times I felt like I am along for the ride, but it’s hard for me not to plug myself in creatively on certain aspects. I would speak up and have my own ideas, but I have to tell you: Darby is probably the most creative I have seen. He has a mind for the wrestling business and cinematography. I think he is going to be one of those guys that a lot of people are going to end up working for someday. He is multi-talented. It was really cool working with Darby,” he said.
“The cinematic was fun. I would like to do more of those for sure, but I came out of it in shambles. It took its toll on me. It was two nights of filming and that was pretty tough. It can be taxing on the body especially at my age. It was 12 hours instead of being in the ring for 30-40 minutes. I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time.”
