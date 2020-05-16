Daniel Bryan & Elias Advance In IC Title Tournament; Full Bracket Announced

The full bracket for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament was revealed this evening on Friday Night Smackdown.

In the first of two matches tonight, Daniel Bryan defeated his friend and training partner Drew Gulak to advance to the second round, where he will face the winner of next week’s Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus match.

Elias got some retribution over King Baron Corbin, getting the win with a quick roll-up. He’ll face the winner of AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, which has also been confirmed for next week’s Smackdown.

It was noted that Styles has entered the tournament to claim the one major title that has illuded him during his Hall of Fame worthy career, despite being a member of the Monday Night Raw roster.