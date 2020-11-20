Daniel Bryan Match & Contract Signing Announced For Friday Night Smackdown

Daniel Bryan will return to action tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, stepping into the ring against Jey Uso in a rematch from their encounter three weeks ago.

That match saw Uso align himself with his cousin, Universal Champion and self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, leading to Bryan being brutally attacked and put through the announce table.

Also announced for tonight’s show is a contract signing between Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre from the Raw brand, ahead of their match this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.