WWE will be returning to the Allstate Arena in Chicago for Raw and Smackdown Live on Christmas night and the following night, and the advertised dark match main event for the night is Jinder Mahal vs AJ Styles with special guest referee Daniel Bryan.

Footage of Failed WrestleMania Venue Implosion

The Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, which hosted WrestleMania 3, was scheduled for implosion today, however the first attempt to bring the venue down did not work. You can check out footage below.

On a personal note, being from Detroit myself, and watching many Lions games in the famed Silverdome, it’s been fun to read some of the fan Tweets following today’s implosion attempt, and you can check some out below:

Guess the Silverdome went through one too many implosions in its history. — Freep Sports (@freepsports) December 3, 2017

The Pontiac Silverdome did not implode this morning. I guess the building is not used to implosion on a Sunday until 1 pm. — Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) December 3, 2017

Just in: Scooby-Doo and the gang just unmasked the Silverdome dynamite button-pusher. pic.twitter.com/mZokRjas6j — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 3, 2017

WWE Stars in Mexico

As noted, WWE held a pair of live events this weekend in Mexico, and a photo gallery has been released feturing WWE stars greeting fans in Mexico City: