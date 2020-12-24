It appears that Daniel Bryan is starting to wind down his career as a full-time wrestler in WWE, as he prepares to be a full-time father.

Bryan has spoken openly in the past about how his current run will be his last as a full-time performer in WWE, and during an interview with BT Sports, he delved into that a little further.

Bryan discussed how he still loves to wrestler, but right now he has different priorities, and with his contract coming up he is looking to transition into being a part-time wrestler and a full-time father.

“So I’m confident in my body and my longevity, but it’s also like now, my life. I’ve got a little bit different priorities as far as I still love wrestling and I feel like I’ll always wrestle as long as I can physically do it, but do I want to continue wrestling full time when like you’ve got two babies at home? I just say how much I love wrestling and it is this weird part of me that, even talking about it now and I’ve been wrestling for over 20 years now, fills me with like this joy and it almost gives me an energy like when I start thinking about stuff.” He continued, “I’m just kind of switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff. My contract is coming up soon and not to say that but we’re looking at transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I’m more going to be a full-time dad, part-time wrestler.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)