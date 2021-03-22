Daniel Bryan Reveals Non-WWE Stars He’d Like To Face

Daniel Bryan has competed against a lot of top-tier talents across his career, but he has revealed some names he still wants to face.

When it comes to non-WWE stars he wants to face, the top name that Daniel Bryan told Bleacher Report he’d like to wrestle was Kazuchika Okada.

“Okada, from the time I got to WWE until now, he’s gone from someone you didn’t know much about to one of the best wrestlers in the world. I’ve actually wrestled Shingo [Takagi], and he’s fantastic. I always loved him in Ring of Honor, and I wasn’t even 30 years old yet, but for whatever reason, I wrestled Seth Rollins in one of his first big singles matches in Ring of Honor, and it was really the story of the veteran versus the young up-and-comer. I’ve always loved doing that sort of thing and those kinds of matches.”

Bryan continued with other names he’d like to wrestle, listing some stars in WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, and one top Ring Of Honor star.