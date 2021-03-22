Connect with us

Non-WWE

Daniel Bryan Reveals Non-WWE Stars He’d Like To Face

Published

2 hours ago

on

daniel bryan wwe

Daniel Bryan has competed against a lot of top-tier talents across his career, but he has revealed some names he still wants to face.

When it comes to non-WWE stars he wants to face, the top name that Daniel Bryan told Bleacher Report he’d like to wrestle was Kazuchika Okada.


“Okada, from the time I got to WWE until now, he’s gone from someone you didn’t know much about to one of the best wrestlers in the world. I’ve actually wrestled Shingo [Takagi], and he’s fantastic. I always loved him in Ring of Honor, and I wasn’t even 30 years old yet, but for whatever reason, I wrestled Seth Rollins in one of his first big singles matches in Ring of Honor, and it was really the story of the veteran versus the young up-and-comer. I’ve always loved doing that sort of thing and those kinds of matches.”

Bryan continued with other names he’d like to wrestle, listing some stars in WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, and one top Ring Of Honor star.

“When you look at the AEWs or whatever it is, somebody like Jungle Boy or MJF or Darby Allin. Those guys are really interesting to me. When you look at NXT, he’s not young, but I’ve always wanted to wrestle Kushida. That guy’s great. Kyle O’Reilly and I, I don’t know if we’ve ever wrestled. I’ve always wanted to do a singles match with him because he’s gotten so, so good. Finn Balor and I have wrestled on the independents once or twice, and I’d love to do a match with him in WWE. There are just so many guys.

In Ring of Honor, there’s a guy named Jonathan Gresham. He’s fantastic. I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. There are all these great guys.”

Jon Moxley To Fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. At Bloodsport 5

Published

1 month ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

Jon Moxley

A major fight has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, with AEW’s Jon Moxley set to be in action.

Jon Moxley has been confirmed for the event which will take on February 20, where he will take on another former WWE Superstar and Bloodsport veteran, Davey Boy Smith Jr.


Moxley was originally set to face Josh Barnett himself at the second Bloodsport event until an MRSA infection stopped that from happening. Then the match was planned again for WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend, which didn’t happen due to COVID-19.

However, Moxley did manage to make his Bloodsport debut back in October at GCW Collective where he defeated Chris Dickinson.

AEW

Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)

Published

3 months ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling.  It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.

This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans!  Voting is now open at this link.


As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter.  To register, just add your name and email to your voting form.  Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry.  Voting closes January 10th.

Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…

Non-WWE

Tom Lawlor Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Published

4 months ago

on

Nov 8, 2020

By

Unfortunately, MLW’s Tom Lawlor has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus recently, providing an update on his situation.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion noted that he has tested positive, but added that he will be undergoing more tests in the future to check on his status. However, for now, Lawlor has pulled out of certain commitments moving forwards to protect himself and others.


It is currently unknown whether or not Lawlor was part of the recent MLW The Restart tapings, which saw three nights of MLW tapings take place with 16 weeks of TV taped.

