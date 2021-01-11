Daniel Bryan Reveals Six WWE Superstars He Still Wants To Wrestle

Daniel Bryan recently revealed that his time as a full-time wrestler is coming to an end and he has discussed who he wants to face before he hangs up his boots.

While Bryan is beginning to transition into what he claims is a full-time father and part-time wrestler mode, he is still a major part of the product on WWE SmackDown.

During an interview with BT Sports, the former WWE Champion revealed which current members of the WWE roster he still has a desire to work with, listing six wrestlers specifically.

“One person, just because he can do so many incredible things, that I’d like to wrestle is Ricochet. Same thing with Apollo Crews, I think Apollo Crews is infinitely talented. One of the guys I’d like to have something where we could get stuck in with, that I’ve never had the opportunity to do is Shinsuke Nakamura. There’s those kinds of things, there’s any young talent, any new challenges. We’ve had matches here in WWE but we’ve never had one that’s really we’ve built into a big match is Seth Rollins. Just because he’s a hero of mine, I’d like to work with Rey Mysterio, I’d love to work with his son.”

"One of the guys I want to do something where we can really get stuck in with is @ShinsukeN" We couldn't help but remember @WWEDanielBryan listing off some potential matches he would like… After what we saw on #SmackDown we're all for it 🤤 pic.twitter.com/yf1puIqPKN — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 10, 2021

Bryan is currently set to be part of the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV, where he is entered into the 30-man Rumble match, which is something he has never won before. Bryan has recently teased that he wants to fight Roman Reigns during appearances on Talking Smack.

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcription.