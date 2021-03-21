Daniel Bryan Reveals What Match Motivated Him To Return

Daniel Bryan recently reflected on his return to WWE and what match was the one that made him want to do that in the first place.

Bryan retired back in 2016, but he continued to work with the company in other ways such as on commentary for the Cruiserweight Classic and as the GM of WWE SmackDown. However, when speaking with Bleacher Report, the former WWE Champion admitted he regrets his attitude at that point in time.

“If they were not going to let me wrestle, I was for sure gone,” he said. “I had gotten cleared by so many doctors at that point and felt very confident in my ability to wrestle. I’m very thankful that…the frustrating part—I don’t want to say the frustrating part. But the part I’m disappointed in myself about is that I had a bad attitude about it. I don’t want to say I showed up to work with a bad attitude and was like, ‘Screw this place!’ As opposed to embracing it and really trying to do my best work, a lot of times I didn’t and just showed up to work. Even if I showed up to work with a smile on my face, I showed up in the back of my head thinking, ‘I just want to get home. I don’t want to be here.'”

Bryan went on to reveal that a match between Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles was the one that really motivated him to prove to WWE he was medically fit to return.

“It was really hard for me to watch other people do what I love up close and not be able to do it,” Bryan said. “The worst one was when I had to sit ringside for a Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles match and that was the one that broke me. AJ and I at that point hadn’t [fought]. He hadn’t come to WWE before I retired. Seeing those guys go out there, and they’re both great, I was like, ‘Man, I should be in there doing this with these guys.’ It really ate me up, and when I came home, I think Brie saw a different person as far as striving to prove. Because that was the thing: I had to prove that I was healthy as opposed to them trying to prove I shouldn’t be able to wrestle. Given the circumstances, that was the absolute right route they should have taken.”

Bryan will be in action tonight at WWE Fastlane where he will compete for the Universal Championship, battling against Roman Reigns while Edge will serve as the Guest Enforcer.