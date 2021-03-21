Daniel Bryan Reveals Which Two WWE Superstars Are Currently Impressing

Big E is a former WWE NXT call-up, and he gave his thoughts on wrestlers coming from NXT and what fans expect from them.

Big E spoke with ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, where he gave his thoughts on WWE NXT call-ups and how fans can expect that they’ll always be used in a similar way from how they are in NXT, which isn’t always the case.

“What I liked about it is when I got called up, I had a bit of a mystique because no one knew who I was and I think as much as I enjoy NXT, I think one of the issues is when people come up from NXT, there’s the expectation that they’ll be used in a similar way and that they’ll have the same presentation and often times, I almost feel — not that people burn out but almost like you can have your best run in NXT and people think that it’s just supposed to go in this very linear way where you go straight from NXT and if you were hot in NXT then you’re gonna keep getting hotter and hotter on the main [roster]. It just doesn’t [work that way].” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)

Big E has thrived on the main roster, particularly as a member of The New Day, and he will compete tonight at WWE Fastlane against another NXT alumni. He goes one on one with Apollo Crews to defend his Intercontinental Championship.