Daniel Bryan Set To Return To WWE SmackDown Tonight

The leader of the Yes Movement is back! WWE has confirmed on social media that Daniel Bryan will be returning to WWE SmackDown this evening.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from WWE for the past few months following the birth of his son. Bryan has been taking some time away from the ring to be with his wife, Brie Bella, and their family during this time.

However, Bryan is now ready to return to the ring and he does so tonight! The popular WWE Superstar was kept on the blue brand during the WWE Draft and will be making his first appearance in the WWE ThunderDome this evening, which Bryan has excitedly tweeted about in the past.

https://twitter.com/WWEDanielBryan/status/1299482832947953665?s=20

It is unknown what Bryan will be doing on the show, whether he will have a match or just cut a promo, but he will be appearing live.