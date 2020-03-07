Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak Set For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak has been officially added to this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show takes place on Sunday, March 8th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, streaming live on the WWE Network at 7PM ET.
Elimination Chamber Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya
Elimination Chamber Match
Smackdown Tag Team Championships
The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy
No Disqualifications Match
AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black
United States Championship Match
Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak