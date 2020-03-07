Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak Set For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak has been officially added to this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show takes place on Sunday, March 8th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, streaming live on the WWE Network at 7PM ET.

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya

Elimination Chamber Match

Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

No Disqualifications Match

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak