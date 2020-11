Three matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, less than ten minutes before the show is set to go on the air.

— King Corbin vs. Otis

— Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (non-title)

— The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (non-title)

Generally we would provide a much more in-depth preview for this evening’s show, but in this case it’s probably best to just join us for live coverage/results at this link.