Daniel Bryan Wants To Tap Out The Entire Bullet Club

Aaron Sass
During a recent Twitter Q&A, Daniel Bryan was asked who he’d like to wrestle on the independent scene once he returns to the ring, and he said that he wouldn’t mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club.

Bryan’s WWE contract will expire next fall, and he’s openly talked about his desire to return to the ring. Whether or not his next match is in a WWE ring remains to be seen.

