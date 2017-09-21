Daniel Bryan Wants To Tap Out The Entire Bullet Club

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Daniel Bryan was asked who he’d like to wrestle on the independent scene once he returns to the ring, and he said that he wouldn’t mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club.
I wouldn't mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club @CodyRhodes @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @MartyScurll https://t.co/jTeYx1cNir
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
Bryan’s WWE contract will expire next fall, and he’s openly talked about his desire to return to the ring. Whether or not his next match is in a WWE ring remains to be seen.
Whether or not any company in their right mind will give him medical clearance remains to be seen.