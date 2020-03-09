Daniel Bryan Wants To Wrestle With “Blood & Guts”, Praises Drew Gulak Following Elimination Chamber Match

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak tore the house down on Sunday night at WWE Elimination Chamber, opening the show with a contender for the best match of the evening.

After the match, Bryan was interviewed backstage and openly admitted that Gualk was much better than he expected him to be. He also made multiple references to wrestling with “blood and guts” – an interesting choice of words, given that All Elite Wrestling just recently announced their very own version of WarGames, appropriately called a Blood & Guts match.

Check out Bryan’s interview above, as well as Gulak’s response below.