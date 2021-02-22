Daniel Bryan Wins Smackdown Elimination Chamber, Challenges Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan won his third Elimination Chamber match tonight, just one shy of the all-time record, but there will be no celebration for the leader of the YES Movement as we continue down the road to WrestleMania.

Bryan began the match with Cesaro, resulting in an expectedly great opening exchange. King Baron Corbin joined the match soon after, and both men continuously targeted Bryan’s previously injured knee, planting seeds for later in the bout.

Sami Zayn entered the match fourth, although his documentary crew were barred from ringside by the referee. Expect to hear all about the “conspiracy” every chance that he gets. Kevin Owens and Jey Uso rounded out the match as the fifth and sixth entrants, immediately resuming their rivalry with a wild brawl around the Chamber.

There were several incredible spots and sequences throughout what may go down as one of the better Elimination Chamber matches we’ve ever seen. Kevin Owens performed a moonsault off the top of one of the pods before delivering stunners for everyone and eliminating his old rival Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso later trapped Owens’ arm in the cage door and brutally wrenched it out of place. He actually pinned KO after a Superfly Splash scoring what many would consider a major upset victory. Bryan would deliver one final running knee strike to Jey after dodging a Superfly Splash from the top of a pod, scoring the victory.

Completely exhausted having gone through a 40-minute war against five of the best WWE Superstars going today, Bryan had about two minutes to rest as Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring for their title match.

Bryan would actually catch the “Tribal Chief” in the LaBelle Lock as soon as the bell rang, coming very close to shocking the world and stealing the Universal title. Reigns found a way to power out of the hold and simply bludgeoned him with forearm shots, applying a guillotine choke that forced the referee to quickly call for the bell.

And still your WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.