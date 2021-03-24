This past weekend a number of Daniel Bryan related videos were added to a WWE Hall of Fame collection on the WWE Network, leading many to believe that he may be inducted as a member of this year’s class.

As it turns out, the addition was made in error and PWInsider.com has confirmed that Bryan will not be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year after all.

In related news, former world heavyweight champion and Marvel star Dave Bautista announced that he will not be going into the Hall this year as planned due to a scheduling conflict.

The combined 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during a closed ceremony over WrestleMania weekend. The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff have all been confirmed so far.