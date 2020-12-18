Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed

While Daniel Bryan had an amazing match at WWE WrestleMania 35 with Kofi Kingston, that wasn’t the original plan for him.

#KofiMania was running wild in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, and that led to the New Day member being pushed into the WWE Championship picture, as he defeated Bryan at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It created one of WrestleMania’s greatest ever moments, but the original plan would’ve seen Bryan face someone completely different.

MLW’s Shawn Daivari recently spoke with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where the former WWE producer revealed Bryan’s original plans for the show. He spoke about how the crowd reaction from Elimination Chamber changed all the plans.

“The electricity from that, them being the last two in the Elimination Chamber [in] an arena in Houston. I literally couldn’t watch it on the monitor anymore. It was so electric. I walked out in the crowd, watched it from behind the curtain because I wanted to feel — you literally feel vibration when you’re standing in front of a speaker at a concert. You feel the vibration of the crowd reaction when something’s rumbling and I don’t get reactions like that anymore so I’m trying to steal pops from the other guys. I went out there. I wanted to get the goosebumps and feel that.

“The next SmackDown, Kevin Owens would’ve come back and Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania. It might’ve been good, it might’ve been bad, it might’ve been indifferent. Probably would’ve been great. The audience, that electricity made Kofi Mania happen and as we know, that turned out f**king amazing.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Instead, Owens wasn’t actually part of the card that year, although he would end up going on to challenge for the WWE Championship when Kofi was champion.

Kevin Owens is now back in the title picture and will compete for the Universal Championship in a TLC match this Sunday against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.