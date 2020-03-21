Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania Future Now Rests In Drew Gulak’s Hands

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak are widely considered to be two of the greatest technical wrestling practitioners of the last two decades, so it only makes sense that they would eventually team up to form some sort of grappling super-team.

Their new partnership isn’t exactly rock solid at this point, a fact the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and his flunkies have taken great joy in exploiting in recent weeks. After Bryan and Gulak emerged victorious in a tag team match over Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro this week on Friday Night Smackdown, Zayn opted to strike while the iron was hot.

The wily champion has issued a challenge for Bryan, and it has major WrestleMania implications. Drew Gulak will face Shinsuke Nakamura one-on-one for the first time ever, next week on Smackdown. If Gulak wins the match, Bryan gets his shot at the title on the Grandest (Performance Center) Stage of Them All.