Daniel Cormier Releases Statement Regarding Jon Jones’ Drug Test Failure

Back on July 29, Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, and became the new light heavyweight champion of the world.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Jones, who had just returned to the octagon after serving a one-year suspension due to a drug test failure, has failed yet another drug test. They also reported that Jones tested positive for an anabolic steroid. As a result, the UFC has stripped Jon Jones of his title.

Upon hearing the news, Daniel Cormier spoke with MMA Fighting about Jones’ drug test failure:

“It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Cormier said. “I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional.

“We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next.

“Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much.”