Daniels vs Matt Sydal & More Set For Special Friday Edition Of AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special Friday night edition of AEW DARK ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view. The seven-match card will air at 7:00 PM ET and will likely run into the first half hour of Friday Night Smackdown.

Here’s the full card:

Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

Tresha Price vs. Big Swole

Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa