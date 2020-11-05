Daniels vs Matt Sydal & More Set For Special Friday Edition Of AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special Friday night edition of AEW DARK ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view. The seven-match card will air at 7:00 PM ET and will likely run into the first half hour of Friday Night Smackdown.
Here’s the full card:
- Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks
- Tresha Price vs. Big Swole
- Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels
- Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor
- Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez
- Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa
We have a special #AEWDark episode ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel here ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe. pic.twitter.com/1Q8zBCSwgJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2020