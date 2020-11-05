ProWrestling.com

Daniels vs Matt Sydal & More Set For Special Friday Edition Of AEW DARK

By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special Friday night edition of AEW DARK ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view. The seven-match card will air at 7:00 PM ET and will likely run into the first half hour of Friday Night Smackdown.

Here’s the full card:

  • Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

  • Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

  • Tresha Price vs. Big Swole

  • Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

  • Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

  • Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

  • Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa