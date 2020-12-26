Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Danny Hodge, one of the United States’ all-time great amatuer wrestlers and an accomplished professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 88.

Born Daniel Allen Hodge from Perry, Oklahoma, he went undefeated with 46 wins for the University of Oklahoma throughout his college career. He was a three-time Big Seven conference champion winning the NCAA title all three years. He competed in three Olympics, winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle in 1956.

Hodge is a member of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame and received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2004.

Our condolences are with the family, friends and fans of a truly once-in-a-generation level athlete.