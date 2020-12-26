WWE
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
Danny Hodge, one of the United States’ all-time great amatuer wrestlers and an accomplished professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 88.
Born Daniel Allen Hodge from Perry, Oklahoma, he went undefeated with 46 wins for the University of Oklahoma throughout his college career. He was a three-time Big Seven conference champion winning the NCAA title all three years. He competed in three Olympics, winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle in 1956.
Hodge is a member of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame and received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2004.
Our condolences are with the family, friends and fans of a truly once-in-a-generation level athlete.
WWE
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day
The Christmas Day edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown did major numbers on FOX, ending 2020 with the best overnight viewership of the entire year.
Smackdown averaged 3.336 million viewers on December 25, up from 1.030 million on FS1 the week before.
Most of the show’s surprising leap in the numbers came from a strong lead-in from the NFL. The first hour was watched by 4.097 million for the Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Hour two fell to 2.574 million.
WWE
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will make his return on the New Year’s Day edition of Friday Night Smackdown next week, live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.
Rollins was last seen in the 2020 men’s Survivor Series match, where he sacrificed himself “for the greater good”, allowing Sheamus to hit him with a Brogue Kick en route to Team Raw’s clean sweep over the blue brand.
It was known ahead of time that Rollins was expected to take some time off in December, as his fiance Becky Lynch gave birth to their first child, but that he would only be gone for a short period of time.
WWE
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan became the first WWE Superstar to officially declare himself as an entrant in the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match, making the announcement this evening on Friday Night Smackdown. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, January 31 inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.
.@WWEDanielBryan has declared himself the FIRST entrant in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! But will @SamiZayn, sorry, karma get to him first? 🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/B4DsylnbFD
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2020
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
New Creative Pitch Could See Big Changes For Ring Of Honor Singles Divisions
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
-
WWE2 days ago
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Star Suffers Partially Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out For Months
-
WWE16 hours ago
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
Results17 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/25): Three Titles Defended On Christmas Day, Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Top 10 NXT Moments, Should WWE Bring Back European Title?
-
AEW2 days ago
14 Matches & New ‘Waiting Room’ Segment Announced For Final AEW DARK Of 2020
-
WWE16 hours ago
Big E Wins WWE Intercontinental Title In Christmas Day Main Event