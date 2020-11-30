Darby Allin Discusses Jeff Hardy Comparisons: “I Feel Fine About It”

Darby Allin has been compared to Jeff Hardy a lot since joining AEW, and he recently spoke about those comparisons.

The current TNT Champion spoke with Inside The Ropes where he admitted that he’s never tried to get compared to Jeff, but he is fine with them happening.

“I feel fine about it,” said Allin. “You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it’s there, it’s there. But to me, there’s always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.”

When it comes to potentially working with the WWE legend, admitting he would love to do that. But while Jeff is in WWE, his brother Matt shares a locker room with Darby at AEW, which is a match he is also interested in having.

“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.”

While Darby is currently feuding with Team Taz, he made it clear during the interview that his next major goal is to main event a PPV event for the company.