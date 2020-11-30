AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Jeff Hardy Comparisons: “I Feel Fine About It”
Darby Allin has been compared to Jeff Hardy a lot since joining AEW, and he recently spoke about those comparisons.
The current TNT Champion spoke with Inside The Ropes where he admitted that he’s never tried to get compared to Jeff, but he is fine with them happening.
“I feel fine about it,” said Allin. “You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it’s there, it’s there. But to me, there’s always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.”
When it comes to potentially working with the WWE legend, admitting he would love to do that. But while Jeff is in WWE, his brother Matt shares a locker room with Darby at AEW, which is a match he is also interested in having.
“Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.”
While Darby is currently feuding with Team Taz, he made it clear during the interview that his next major goal is to main event a PPV event for the company.
“I want to make the TNT Championship one of the most important things in professional wrestling, period. I want to main event a pay-per-view. That’s a big one. So right now the TNT Championship is my biggest concern and then main-eventing a pay-per view.”
Full Match Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Special
The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will return this Wednesday night for a special episode of AEW Dynamite being billed somewhat appropriately as “Winter Is Coming”.
This specific incarnation of an over-the-top battle royale was introduced by All Elite Wrestling in 2019, with the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerging victorious to win a giant diamond ring. He used that very ring this week on Dynamite to interfere in a tag team match, opening the door for another Inner Circle victory.
Also announced for “Winter Is Coming” is a singles match between Chris Jericho and Frankie Kazarian, Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Leyla Hirsch, and a big tag team match that in any other week could main event. After Taz choked out Cody Rhodes with his signature Tazmission on Dynamite this week, Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs will team up against Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
— AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
— Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs
— Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
— Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
— Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
Darby Allin Claims There Was Nowhere Else He Wanted To Go Other Than AEW
Darby Allin recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about his decision to sign with AEW, admitting it was the only company for him.
Allin has been a big part of AEW since joining the company and currently holds the TNT Championship after defeating Cody Rhodes for the title.
But he admitted in his interview that AEW was the only place for him, and he spoke about the creative freedom that he gains from being with the company.
“Yeah, I just heard that he was interested in hiring me. And the moment I heard that, I just blew his phone up and I was like, ‘Dude, I need this, I need this. Like, there’s nowhere else I want to go. I want to have my creative freedom there. This is it, get me involved.’ So I just called him off the hook.”
Kenny Omega Reveals Top WWE Superstars He’d Like To Work With In The Future
Kenny Omega may be just days away from capturing the AEW World Championship for the very first time, as “The Cleaner” prepares to meet Jon Moxley in arguably the most important match in AEW Dynamite history.
In a recent interview with Forbes to promote the title bout, as well as his new partnership with supplement brand REDCON1, Omega spoke highly of his time competing in the AEW tag team division and his first year with the promotion.
He was also asked about potential future opponents with which he could have instant classic matches, and gave several current WWE Superstars as examples.
“AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together.”
The story between Omega and Styles would essentially write itself. The “Phenomenal One” was on top of the Bullet Club when a young, emerging Omega was brought into the faction.
When it was publicly revealed that Styles was leaving New Japan for WWE, the “Best Bout Machine” was the one to pull the trigger on his execution, taking the reins as the head of Bullet Club and starting a journey that would directly lead to the formation of The Elite, and much later, All Elite Wrestling.
