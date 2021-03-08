Darby Allin Discusses Producing The AEW Revolution Street Fight

Darby Allin didn’t just compete in the AEW Revolution street fight, but he also had a huge role in producing the match behind the scenes.

The TNT Champion spoke during the post-show media scrum where he spoke about how everyone involved has trusted his vision throughout this process so far.

“A lot of it goes into them trusting me and seeing my vision. We’ve been putting this work into about a year now with Team Taz and six months with Sting. Me and Tony Khan just sticking to the vision and them trusting my vision because I visualized a lot of this match tonight, and for them to put it out there and not second guess my directing meant a lot to me. They had a lot to say during this whole process.”

Allin also spoke about being involved in a lot of the production elements of the match as well, with his directing skills being put to the test.