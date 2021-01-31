Darby Allin Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling “He’s Good To Go”

Darby Allin has spoken about the upcoming return from retirement for Sting, giving his thoughts on how he’s ready for it.

Sting will be competing for the first time since he faced Seth Rollins in 2015 when he competes at AEW Revolution on March 7. He will be teaming up with Darby Allin for a street fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, at the age of 61.

However, that’s not a cause for concern for Darby Allin, as the TNT Champion told Alex McCarthy of talkSport.

“We were walking around Jacksonville the other day,” began Allin. “There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting ‘I’m going to take some photos’ because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville. “I was like ‘I’m going to take some photos for you of this weird building’ and he’s on the other side of the fence that’s locked up. And he’s like ‘what, you don’t think I’m going to jump this fence?’ He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I’d say he’s good to go!”

Allin also spoke about the responsibility he feels for getting to be part of this stage of Sting’s career, which could be his final run.