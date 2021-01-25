AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Working With Sting & Being The TNT Champion
Darby Allin has given his thoughts on working with Sting in recent weeks, and what it has been like to be TNT Champion.
Allin spoke with The Total Slam Podcast where he spoke about working with Sting, who he has been together with since the wrestling legend joined the company.
“I don’t know where it is going and how it came up,” Allin said of their storyline. “I feel like he saw something in me that is almost lost in wrestling today with the creative side of things. I know he saw my videos and it’s something different, and I feel he sees a little bit of himself in me.”
Darby also spoke about getting to be the TNT Champion and the experience he has had with the company since he joined.
“It feels amazing. When I first stepped into AEW and I saw what they had to offer, in my mind I thought I was the poster child of creative freedom. You’ll give me creative freedom and I will show everything I can do here and not elsewhere,” said Allin. “They realized it with all my videos and how I put matches together and it feels really good and that I belong in that spot.
“I was bitter and angry on my independent run because I was a second match card guy and saw the main eventers, and in my mind, I thought there is no reason why I can’t be there. I’m just not taken seriously like I want to be taken. If you give me the opportunity like I did with Cody or with Cage, and I can show everybody that if you give me the ball, you will never get it back.”
Allin is currently set to be part of Sting’s first match back at AEW Revolution, where the duo are set to face Team Tazz members, Brain Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Dax Harwood Reveals He’d Like Chad Gable To Join AEW
AEW’s Dax Harwood recently spoke about WWE Superstar, Chad Gable, discussing the chemistry they had and how he should join AEW.
Harwood and Gable have a huge history together from their rivalry in WWE with American Alpha and The Revival having some fantastic matches together. When speaking with Arn Anderson as part of a special AdFreeShows watch-along for the ARN podcast, Dax spoke about how you can tell if a wrestler belongs, and why AEW should sign Gable.
“That’s what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There are guys who can go in there and do some athletic, crazy stuff, and I wish I could. But if you believe in your heart that you’re the best, if believe you’re the biggest badass in the world, nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit. I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”
Harwood then put over the American Alpha stars as two of the hardest workers they’ve ever wrestled, and how they shook up their matches regularly to keep them fresh.
“Those two guys are two of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been in the ring with. They are the two hardest working guys I have ever been in the ring with. We worked with those guys for I don’t know, four months straight, 5 months straight on these house shows. This is when NXT was picking up and we were going to these house shows every week. Every week, my goal was to change the match. I never wanted to do the same thing, ever. There’s some guys that want, and I can understand, there’s some guys that want to preserve their body and preserve their mind and just get through it, and I get that, but these guys weren’t like that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW Revolution Reportedly Moving To March 7 For First Ever Sunday PPV
It seems that the first-ever Sunday AEW PPV is soon to take place, as AEW Revolution is reportedly changing dates.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, All Elite Wrestling is going to be having its first-ever PPV event on a Sunday for AEW Revolution. The show was originally announced to take place on February 27, in the usual Saturday slot which AEW has used since its inception for PPV events.
However, AEW doesn’t want to clash with the UFC 259 event and the triple championship card that the company is putting together that night. Because of that, AEW is reportedly set to move the date to March 7, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet.
As of this moment, the only confirmed match for that show is a street fight that will see WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting come out of retirement as he teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.
Matt Hardy & Private Party Confirmed For 12/6 IMPACT Wrestling
There is going to be an AEW presence on IMPACT Wrestling once again this week, as Matt Hardy and Private Party will be on the show.
Last week the former IMPACT star brought his tag team to IMPACT as a surprise, where they faced Chris Sabin and James Storm in a number one contenders match for the IMPACT Tag Team Championships.
Private Party came out on top and earned a future title shot against The Good Brothers, which will be taking place at IMPACT No Surrender.
However, fans won’t have to wait until then to see the AEW stars on an IMPACT show, as it has been confirmed that the trio will be appearing this week.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @MATTHARDYBRAND @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VjrELNRWTq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 25, 2021
