Darby Allin Discusses Working With Sting & Being The TNT Champion

Darby Allin has given his thoughts on working with Sting in recent weeks, and what it has been like to be TNT Champion.

Allin spoke with The Total Slam Podcast where he spoke about working with Sting, who he has been together with since the wrestling legend joined the company.

“I don’t know where it is going and how it came up,” Allin said of their storyline. “I feel like he saw something in me that is almost lost in wrestling today with the creative side of things. I know he saw my videos and it’s something different, and I feel he sees a little bit of himself in me.”

Darby also spoke about getting to be the TNT Champion and the experience he has had with the company since he joined.

“It feels amazing. When I first stepped into AEW and I saw what they had to offer, in my mind I thought I was the poster child of creative freedom. You’ll give me creative freedom and I will show everything I can do here and not elsewhere,” said Allin. “They realized it with all my videos and how I put matches together and it feels really good and that I belong in that spot. “I was bitter and angry on my independent run because I was a second match card guy and saw the main eventers, and in my mind, I thought there is no reason why I can’t be there. I’m just not taken seriously like I want to be taken. If you give me the opportunity like I did with Cody or with Cage, and I can show everybody that if you give me the ball, you will never get it back.”

Allin is currently set to be part of Sting’s first match back at AEW Revolution, where the duo are set to face Team Tazz members, Brain Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)