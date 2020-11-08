Darby Allin Finally Defeats Cody Rhodes To Win TNT Championship

There is a new face of the TNT network.

Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes to win the coveted TNT Championship on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, finally scoring the elusive victory over the “American Nightmare” that has escaped him since the inception of All Elite Wrestling.

This rivalry dates back to the first AEW Fyter Fest event in 2019, where the two wrestled to a 20-minute time limit draw that helped establish Allin as a major future player for the upstart promotion.

Cody won the second match between them on the first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020, and just four months later beat Darby again to advance to the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament, going on to become the first champion at Double or Nothing.

While you could make a case that Rhodes threw the match because of his own pride and ego – just ask coach Arn Anderson about those mid-match push-ups – it was Darby who kicked out of everything including an Avalanche Cross Rhodes from the top rope.

Darby becomes just the third person to hold the TNT Championship, which Cody helped establish a unique take on the classic television title. It’s not known if he will continue to defend the belt in open challenges each week on Dynamite.