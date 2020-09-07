Darby Allin Guarantees He Will Become A PPV Main Eventer

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Darby Allin during the Casino Battle Royale, but the AEW star is refusing to give up on things.

Allin ended up in a body bag filled with thumbtacks during the match as he was launched out of the ring to the entrance by Brian Cage, being eliminated in the process.

However, rather than being down about the situation, Darby Allin has looked ahead on social media. The popular AEW star stated he will not become an afterthought and he has guaranteed he will main event a PPV in the future.

Becoming an afterthought is not an option. Mark my words I will main event a PPV. Thanks for all the support. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 6, 2020

Allin has had several major opportunities for AEW so far, competing for the AEW World Championship on multiple occasions against both Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, and he also came up short in a bid to win the TNT Championship during Cody’s open challenge, proving that the company does believe in him as a future star.