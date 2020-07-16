Darby Allin Returns At AEW’s Fight For The Fallen

Darby Allin hasn’t been seen live on television since AEW’s Double Or Nothing, but he made his long-awaited return to television last night.

Allin has been appearing through video packages, but he hasn’t wrestled since being injured in the Casino Ladder Match. However, during AEW’s Fight For The Fallen, Allin made his return, attacking Brian Cage to close the show.

After Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship thanks to Taz throwing in the towel, Brian Cage continued his attack against the champion. But during that moment, Allin returned using his skateboard to attack the bigger man and return to the show.