Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara – Who Advanced In TNT Championship Tournament?

Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara in an incredibly physical match this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, advancing to the semifinals of the TNT Championship tournament.

Allin will now move on to face the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in what will be the third high profile bout between the two. They fought to a 20-minute time limit draw in their first encounter at AEW Fyter Fest in 2019, and Cody won their second match on Dynamite on the first episode of 2020.

Lance Archer has already qualified for the semifinals on the other end of the bracket, with a win over Colt Cabana in the first round. He’ll face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes also set to take place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.