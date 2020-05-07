Dark Order Attacks Jon Moxley, World Title Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returned to action this Wednesday on the first live edition of AEW Dynamite in several weeks, defeating Kazarian of SoCal Uncensored in a hard-fought singles match.

After the match, Moxley was viscously attacked by not one, not two, but SEVEN masked men wearing the colors of The Dark Order. The remaining members of SCU attempted to make the save, but the numbers game was too much and they too fell.

Mr. Brodie Lee eventually emerged amid all the chaos, and made it clear to Moxley that he is no longer the man that used to stand across from him in WWE. He then issued a challenge for the world championship, threatening to allow the beatings to continue if the champion did not accept.

You can probably see where this is going… Moxley defiantly crawled across the ring to grab the mic, laughing at Mr. Brodie Lee before spitting out, “Dude, all you had to do was ask!” Lee then nearly punted Moxley’s head off its shoulders, before the gaggle of Dark Order members continue to beat him down in a 7-on-1 mugging.

The match has since been made official – Mr. Brodie Lee will in fact challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on Sunday, May 23rd at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.