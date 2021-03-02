‘Dark Side Of The Ring: Confidential’ Series To Premiere March 9 On Vice TV

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Miz defend his WWE Championship for the first time against Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will be back tonight as well. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!

WWE Raw Results

March 1, 2021

* * *

DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS

Drew McIntyre says its been a bitch of a month for him. He says it starts with Sheamus who stabbed him in the back and he still doesn’t understand why. Then there was the Elimination Chamber, which he didn’t see coming as he accepts that Bobby Lashley kicked his ass, which allowed the ‘resident cockroach’ to cash-in.

Drew looks at the WrestleMania sign and says he has a clear vision and it is simple, regain his WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania. Drew says he didn’t defend the title week in week out to make it the number one championship to then get screwed at the finish line.

Drew says whoever is successful tonight has the biggest target on their back. Then he says he and Sheamus are going to beat the hell out of each other…instead, The Miz and John Morrison appear. The Miz says he admires how McIntyre has handled everything with dignity and class.

Miz then says it was only a matter of time before he successfully cashed in, and McIntyre invites him into the ring. However, Miz denies that and asks why he’d be upset with him as he did exactly what Money in the Bank holders are supposed to do.

He encourages Drew to put his anger onto Bobby Lashley, but Drew says he won’t be doing his dirty work tonight, and he tells Miz he has to deal with Lashley on his own. Miz claims he didn’t want help from Bobby Lashley and he plays on the fact he’s a father and says he had to make the deal as Lashley threatened his very being.

The Miz suggests they should work together as there are endless possibilities. But his sales pitch comes to a half as MVP then makes his way out. He asks Drew if he’s taking it seriously, and Drew says just like when he rejected MVP last year, he doesn’t need or want any help. MVP then tells Miz that the match is happening at 9:00 EST, and in less than hour, Lashley will destroy him.

Sheamus then shows up and says Drew doesn’t care about anyone but himself, but Drew says it’s time to fight and they start brawling on the ramp.

DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS

Straight away the two men start brawling in the ring, showing the physicality that is expected, going back and forth with big shots. McIntyre takes control early on with a snap suplex, but Sheamus then turns things around by bringing Drew to the mat as he stomps away on his chest.

Drew then catches Sheamus in the ropes and takes a page out of the Celtic Warrior’s book with the beats to the chest. However, Sheamus once again turns things around by dumping Drew out of the ring as he then connects with some big shots to the kidney.

McIntyre tries to get back into the ring, but Sheamus rocks him with a Brogue Kick, which sends Drew to the floor. When he gets back into the ring, Sheamus just continues attacking Drew’s jaw, but McIntyre responds with some chops only for Sheamus to nail the Irish Curse Backbreaker.

The two men unleash some huge slaps to each other but Drew turns up the pace with a clothesline as he then launches his former friend across the ring and then to the floor outside. McIntyre then sends Sheamus crashing into the ring post as he then throws him into the edge of the announce desk for good measure.

McIntyre comes back into the ring with an attack from the second rope, and while that connects, Sheamus drops Drew with a clothesline. When he goes to the top rope, Drew gets up and hits him with the Glasgow Kiss as he then throws Sheamus from the top rope, but he kicks out just in time!

They continue to slug it out in the ring with Drew hitting a spine buster, but Sheamus kicks out once again, and then Sheamus hits a big knee strike and this time it’s Drew who has to kick out, which he does again following White Noise.

Sheamus hangs up McIntyre on the top rope and then drags him to the top turnbuckle, but Drew turns things around and hits White Noise from the top turnbuckle, but once again Sheamus fights out. McIntyre then tries to leap over Sheamus in the corner, but he catches him and hits the Alabama Slam, and now Drew kicks out.

Sheamus then tries to hit the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre is able to hit the Claymore just in time to score a huge victory after a brilliant match.

Winner: Drew McIntyre