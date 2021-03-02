Wrestling News
‘Dark Side Of The Ring: Confidential’ Series To Premiere March 9 On Vice TV
Vice TV has announced their new talk show series Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will premiere on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET.
Each episode of Confidential will run 90 minutes and feature Conrad Thompson sitting down with creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. The trio and their guests will discuss topics from the previous two seasons of Dark Side.
Featured guests will include Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda.
Below is the entire press release plus the show’s new trailer.
VICE TV TO PREMIERE NEW TALK SERIES DARK SIDE OF THE RING: CONFIDENTIAL
Ahead of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, new series reveals never-before-seen content, diving deeper into the biggest moments from seasons one and two
BROOKLYN, NY (MARCH 1, 2021) – Today, VICE TV announced that talk series DARK SIDE OF THE RING: CONFIDENTIAL will premiere Tuesday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT on VICE TV. An extension of the record-breaking docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, each 90-minute episode is an electrifying deep dive with the show’s creators into the most explosive episodes of seasons one and two featuring never-before-seen moments, unanswered questions and secrets uncovered. You’ve never seen Dark Side of the Ring like this.
In Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener sit down for a series of roundtable discussions with host and wrestling insider Conrad Thompson, a life-long professional wrestling fan who hosts several of the most popular professional wrestling podcasts in the United States.
Through deleted scenes, bonus clips, and new interviews, the trio will expand on the stories told in some of the most popular episodes of Dark Side of the Ring, tackling unanswered questions, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of each episode and digging deep with special guests including Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda. Each episode will explore a major moment from the series, including the Von Erich brothers’ tragic deaths, The Montreal Screwjob, conspiracy theories around Gino Hernandez’s death, and more.
“In our first two seasons, there were so many amazing Dark Side of the Ring moments left on the cutting room floor” said Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, series creators & executive producers. We’re extremely excited to now be able to share bonus footage and behind-the-scenes stories on Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential with Conrad Thompson.”
In 2020, Dark Side of the Ring became VICE TV’s highest-performing series ever. Since launching in April 2019, the show has entertained wrestling fans and newcomers to the sport with the biggest stories from the last 40 years, giving viewers unprecedented access to wrestling insiders and revealing the brutal truths and often tragic consequences of lives in the squared circle. Last year, VICE TV announced the franchise expansion of this record-breaking docuseries, ordering spinoffs Dark Side of Football and Dark Side of the ‘90s, both currently in production. The third season of Dark Side of the Ring is slated to premiere later this year.
“We are putting the finishing touches on season three of Dark Side of the Ring… and the excitement is building – but the fans absolutely demanded more, sooner!” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. “We wanted Dark Side fans to know we’re listening and we’ve made Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential just for them– as a way to thank them for their incredible loyalty to this hit franchise with new, bonus content to tide them over. Evan Husney and Jason Eisner are masters of their craft and Dark Side superfans will get to sit down with them to get the inside track on everything that’s remained behind-the-scenes…until now.”
Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential is a VICE Studios production. Executive producers are Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. Showrunner is Andrew Goldstein and host is Conrad Thompson. Executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. Executive producers for VICE TV are Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution. Dark Side of the Ring is created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisner.
Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.
AEW
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Set For This Week’s Dynamite
The final match of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament has been determined.
Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa on Monday’s exclusive YouTube stream to advance. Rose is now the US finalist and will take on Japanese finalist Ryo Mizunami on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
The winner of Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at AEW Revolution.
It's official! This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite – It's @NylaRoseBeast vs. @mizunami0324.
The winner will go on to face @shidahikaru for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday at #AEWRevolution!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021
Monday’s stream also saw non-tournament matches as Madi Wrenkowski beat Leva Bates and Leyla Hirsch defeated Miranda Alize.
Below is the updated lineup for Dynamite: The Crossroads.
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Miz defend his WWE Championship for the first time against Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will be back tonight as well. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 1, 2021
* * *
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre says its been a bitch of a month for him. He says it starts with Sheamus who stabbed him in the back and he still doesn’t understand why. Then there was the Elimination Chamber, which he didn’t see coming as he accepts that Bobby Lashley kicked his ass, which allowed the ‘resident cockroach’ to cash-in.
Drew looks at the WrestleMania sign and says he has a clear vision and it is simple, regain his WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania. Drew says he didn’t defend the title week in week out to make it the number one championship to then get screwed at the finish line.
Drew says whoever is successful tonight has the biggest target on their back. Then he says he and Sheamus are going to beat the hell out of each other…instead, The Miz and John Morrison appear. The Miz says he admires how McIntyre has handled everything with dignity and class.
Miz then says it was only a matter of time before he successfully cashed in, and McIntyre invites him into the ring. However, Miz denies that and asks why he’d be upset with him as he did exactly what Money in the Bank holders are supposed to do.
He encourages Drew to put his anger onto Bobby Lashley, but Drew says he won’t be doing his dirty work tonight, and he tells Miz he has to deal with Lashley on his own. Miz claims he didn’t want help from Bobby Lashley and he plays on the fact he’s a father and says he had to make the deal as Lashley threatened his very being.
The Miz suggests they should work together as there are endless possibilities. But his sales pitch comes to a half as MVP then makes his way out. He asks Drew if he’s taking it seriously, and Drew says just like when he rejected MVP last year, he doesn’t need or want any help. MVP then tells Miz that the match is happening at 9:00 EST, and in less than hour, Lashley will destroy him.
Sheamus then shows up and says Drew doesn’t care about anyone but himself, but Drew says it’s time to fight and they start brawling on the ramp.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS
Straight away the two men start brawling in the ring, showing the physicality that is expected, going back and forth with big shots. McIntyre takes control early on with a snap suplex, but Sheamus then turns things around by bringing Drew to the mat as he stomps away on his chest.
Drew then catches Sheamus in the ropes and takes a page out of the Celtic Warrior’s book with the beats to the chest. However, Sheamus once again turns things around by dumping Drew out of the ring as he then connects with some big shots to the kidney.
McIntyre tries to get back into the ring, but Sheamus rocks him with a Brogue Kick, which sends Drew to the floor. When he gets back into the ring, Sheamus just continues attacking Drew’s jaw, but McIntyre responds with some chops only for Sheamus to nail the Irish Curse Backbreaker.
The two men unleash some huge slaps to each other but Drew turns up the pace with a clothesline as he then launches his former friend across the ring and then to the floor outside. McIntyre then sends Sheamus crashing into the ring post as he then throws him into the edge of the announce desk for good measure.
McIntyre comes back into the ring with an attack from the second rope, and while that connects, Sheamus drops Drew with a clothesline. When he goes to the top rope, Drew gets up and hits him with the Glasgow Kiss as he then throws Sheamus from the top rope, but he kicks out just in time!
They continue to slug it out in the ring with Drew hitting a spine buster, but Sheamus kicks out once again, and then Sheamus hits a big knee strike and this time it’s Drew who has to kick out, which he does again following White Noise.
Sheamus hangs up McIntyre on the top rope and then drags him to the top turnbuckle, but Drew turns things around and hits White Noise from the top turnbuckle, but once again Sheamus fights out. McIntyre then tries to leap over Sheamus in the corner, but he catches him and hits the Alabama Slam, and now Drew kicks out.
Sheamus then tries to hit the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre is able to hit the Claymore just in time to score a huge victory after a brilliant match.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
NJPW
NJPW Reveals All 30 Competitors For This Year’s New Japan Cup, First Round Begins This Week
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the 2021 New Japan Cup, and just in case there wasn’t already a crazy amount of wrestling happening this week, the annual single elimination tournament kicks off on THURSDAY.
The tournament will feature 30 competitors, with 2020 winner EVIL and the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi receiving first round byes into the Round of 16.
The winner of the New Japan Cup will receive the first shot at the brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship will be officially unified with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship following Kota Ibushi’s defense against El Desperado, also taking place on Thursday.
Below is a complete list of first round matches:
March 4
- Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Great O-Khan
March 5
- Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale
- Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
March 6
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
- Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Juice Robinson vs. KENTA
March 7
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay
- Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
March 9
- Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA
March 10
- David Finlay vs. Chase Owens
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Toa Henare vs. Jay White
