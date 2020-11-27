Dark Side Of The Ring Decides Against Having An Episode On Chyna

Dark Side Of The Ring is set to return for a third season in the future, but there will not be an episode based on Chyna.

There have yet to be any subjects officially confirmed for the series, but fans shouldn’t expect an episode focused on the legendary women’s wrestler, Chyna.

Chyna’s friend and former manager Anthony Anzaldo revealed to Wrestling Inc that he was approached by Dark Side of the Ring for an episode regarding Chyna, but he refused to give them the rights.

“They are putting it on VICE,” Anzaldo claimed. “It’s a Dark Side of The Ring two hour version. They want me so bad because they know the story isn’t told without me. I am not giving them the rights while they claim they still have the rights because I signed a release when I did my sit down.”

In a follow up to that, the producer of Dark Side, Evan Husney also spoke with WrestlingInc, and he confirmed that there are no plans for an episode to be based around Chyna in this upcoming season.

“There are no plans for an episode about Chyna for the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. At the start of pre production earlier this year, we became aware of multiple projects that were currently in production about Chyna, and thus, we ultimately decided against pursuing this as a future subject.”

It is currently unknown when the series will be returning, but there will be 14 episodes, with David Arquette having indicated one will be based on Nick Gage. Eric Bischoff has also revealed he filmed material for episodes on Brian Pillman and WCW-NJPW Collision in Korea.