Dark Side Of The Ring On Chris Benoit Does Best Ratings In Series History

The recent Dark Side Of The Ring episode which focused on the Chris Benoit tragedy has been a success in terms of the ratings it brought in.

The second season of the show kicked off with an emotional two-hour long episode focusing on Chris Benoit and the double murder-suicide that saw the lives of Chris, Nancy, and Daniel Benoit be taken.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the March 24 special, averaged 320,000 viewers, drawing a 0.14 rating in the 18=49 demographic on Vice. This is the best viewership that the series has ever had, with the previous record being held by the special on the Von Erich family, which averaged 234,000 viewers.