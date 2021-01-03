Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out

Darren Young recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he praised Randy Orton for his support after he came out.

Young came out publicly in 2013 and receive plenty of support from the wrestling community. But behind the scenes, Young revealed that Randy Orton was very vocal in his support for him.

“Once I came out publicly to the world in 2013, I never said two words to a lot of the main guys, but once I came out, he was one of the guys that passed me in the hallway the day after I came out, and he gave me a hug,” Rosser revealed. “He said, ‘Hey man, if you have any issue, you let me know, and I’ll take care of anyone in the locker room.’ Him and CM Punk were top guys that said those exact words and Randy, from then on, was my heart. “Any time I visit backstage with WWE, I see him passing. I was like, ‘Hey Randy, you mind if I get a money shot doing the Block The Hate?’ And he was so into it. There were no cameras around, and he was like, ‘Yeah, man, let’s get it right.’ And then we finally took the picture, and I tweeted it. He messaged me saying, ‘Oh man, you’re making me blush.’ Randy is a cool dude, and I had posted something recently on my social media because I get tired of fans asking me, ‘Oh, why don’t you try AEW?’ Well, I tried AEW, not once but twice, and they said nope. “And that wasn’t really my goal. My goal was New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ve got a lot of work to do, and he liked the tweet. Randy knows what’s up. He don’t like a lot of people’s stuff. He likes the real ones, and that meant the world to me.”

Young then spoke about how Randy Orton has matured as he’s got older and grown his family, but he made it clear that if people disrespect Orton, he will still have no problem letting someone know about it.