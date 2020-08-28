Darren Young Set To Make New Japan Pro Wrestling Debut In September

Former WWE Superstar, Darren Young is set to make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in September, the company has confirmed.

The former member of Nexus has remained connected to the wrestling industry since leaving WWE, making plenty of independent promotion appearances, all while pursuing a career in acting.

However, at the September 4 Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, Young will get the chance to wrestle for New Japan. Working under his real-life name, Fred Rosser, he will be in action on night one of the event, although his opponent is currently TBA.

Night One:

• Brody King vs. Hikuleo

• Jay White vs. Flip Gordon

• Fred Rosser vs. TBA

Night Two:

• KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Right To Challenge Contract