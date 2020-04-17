Dash Wilder Files To Trademark ‘Fear The Revolt’

Dash Wilder has filed for an interesting trademark this week which fits in with the #FTR that The Revival are famously known for.
The duo who were released from WWE prior to this week’s major group of releases are currently free agents who are available to show up and work wherever and whenever they like.
According to Fightful.com, on April 10, Dash filed for the trademark ‘Fear The Revolt’ with the following description.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have changed their names recently to Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, but have yet to announce what tag team name they will be using.