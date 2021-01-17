WWE
Date Reported For 2021 WWE Fastlane PPV
It’s going to be a busy road to WrestleMania this year.
The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 21 according to a new report from PWInsider.com. That means there will once again be two major shows, three if you count NXT Takeover, in between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year.
- Jan. 31 – WWE Royal Rumble
- Feb. 14 – NXT Takeover
- Feb. 21 – WWE Elimination Chamber
- March 21 – WWE Fastlane
- April 10 – WrestleMania 37 Night 1
- April 11 – WrestleMania 37 Night 2
WWE ran Fastlane as the final stop before WrestleMania between 2015 and 2019, taking a year off in 2020 with a Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia event running in its place instead.
WWE
WWE Senior Producer Steve Conoscenti Reveals Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Is Coming Soon
It’s good news for fans of the WWE Ruthless Aggression series, as it appears that season 2 of the show is not far away.
The first season of the show premiered in February 2020 and proved to be a real hit. The series focused on John Cena’s rise, the birth of Evolution, Brock Lesnar and more, and people have been eagerly awaiting the second season to arrive.
Well, according to WWE’s Senior Producer Steve Conoscenti, the second season is “coming soon” as he told Wrestling Inc.
“In terms of new series’ that are coming out there,” Conoscenti said. “The series like WWE 24, The Icon Series, Ruthless Aggression Season 2…that’s coming soon. So I think a lot more coming from the brands you already know and more brands will keep popping up.”
While it is unknown when season two will drop, WWE has previously teased the episodes, which are set to focus on the Diva Search, Tough Enough, the Elimination Chamber, and more.
“We’re doing a series on WWE Network, called WWE Icons, it’s the story of them as people not just as a wrestler,” Conoscenti said. “So we’re here in Elmira to capture the essence of Beth Phoenix’s upbringing, she’s done so much in Elmira, she was an athlete in the school, she talks about how she loved growing up here. It was important for us to show instead of just say. In our business, things aren’t always what they seem on TV/ When someone talks about what they want to be when the grow up, it’s extremely important to see it so that you can connect more with it, someone sees something like that, Beth Phoenix came from here – she can do it and I can to. So I think what you’ll see is a lot of her home life, raising two kids amid a pandemic, her husband, Edge, made a comeback and then got hurt. Her juggling everything and then her time as a commentator on NXT. So we did a bunch at her house, the craziness of her daily life is. Even before WWE, we’ve got plenty of stuff on the independent days. [We] hear from her wrestling coaches, hearing from her coaches. It’s a lot of Beth that maybe you didn’t know of her other than her throwing people around in the ring.”
WWE
Adam Pearce Is Grateful For Support About Potentially Wrestling Roman Reigns
While the originally planned match against Roman Reigns is no longer happening, Adam Pearce has thanked fans for their recent support.
The WWE on-screen authority figure has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns recently on WWE SmackDown, and a match between him and the Tribal Chief was originally set for the WWE Royal Rumble.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman pulled some strings and put Pearce into the recent #1 contenders gauntlet match, which Pearce ended up winning thanks to an unwanted assist by Roman and Jey Uso.
However, on the most recent episode of the blue brand, Pearce reminded Roman that the card is always subject to change, claiming he is injured and he replaced himself. This has set up the Last Man Standing match between Roman and Kevin Owens for the show instead.
Despite that, Pearce took to social media to thank the WWE Universe who have been supporting him recently and have been getting behind the idea of him wrestling, stating he is grateful for that support.
A note of #gratitude to those that supported the idea of seeing me face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Wrestling fans have amazed me for 25+ years and now is no different. That said, some things just aren’t meant to be, and “not medically cleared” is a status I wish on no one. 🙏
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 18, 2021
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #2)
While it’s still early on in 2021, the wrestling world has set a high standard for in-ring quality so far from last week and all of the shows continued in that mindset here. The shows were all varied and while not everything worked for each show, there were a lot of positives to takeaway.
A week that featured huge title matches, fantastic promos, and even some fireballs being thrown in for good measure has been enough to keep everyone entertained. But, which show was the strongest of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw has been a struggle as of late, and sadly this show didn’t change that run of form for the red brand. It was clear the show had been hurt by COVID-19, with a lot of people missing and a lot pulling double duty on the night, so credit does deserve to be given for that. On that note, praise is deserved for Drew McIntyre too, for making his appearances via video, despite having a positive COVID test.
Sheamus and Keith Lee had a fun match as partners and as opponents on this show, but outside of that this show lacked a lot. Charlotte Flair facing Lacey Evans was nothing special, and using Ric frequently right now isn’t helping her character while having Riddle be beaten so easily feels like a mistake, even if it helps Bobby Lashley overall.
The whole show was built around Triple H returning for a one-off match with Randy Orton, which was all set up nicely. It was never going to be a full match, but it would’ve been nice to have given this a little longer. Obviously, the big talking point was the Alexa Bliss fire, some people loved it, others hated it. I personally, quite enjoy a little magic and ridiculousness when it’s done well, and this story is working so far, with this being a nice finish to the show.
5. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown kickstarted 2021 with a bang last week, but sadly this episode was a slight drop in quality. It was still a good show though, with lots of positives to take, especially in terms of the in-ring product, with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a particularly great match on this show.
The work with Billie Kay was a lot of fun, with her ‘punk’ vibes being fantastic comedy, while the storyline with King Corbin and the Mysterio family continues to be put together well. Jey Uso had a really good match with Shinsuke Nakamura too, who appears to be gaining a big push as a babyface, which is great to see.
However, there were elements that didn’t work, with Bayley’s new talk show and segment being a little awkward, while all of the build with Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce was a little dragged out and too repetitive from last week.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was another really fun show this week, with the brand continuing to put together some great work lately. Seeing the debut of Sha Samuels was great, as he is a real talent in the ring and on the microphone, and he had a nice hard-hitting encounter with Joe Coffey to kick off the show.
Jinny and Kay Lee Ray had a really nice promo segment to build to their title match, and it certainly built interest in their upcoming title match. Plus, Sam Gradwell and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match together, with WWE clearly looking to build Bate back up.
However, this show was really all about the main event. WALTER defending his NXT UK Championship didn’t disappoint. He and A-Kid had tremendous chemistry with this being a very hard-hitting encounter that didn’t let up from start to finish, with WALTER retaining, but A-Kid looking just as good in defeat.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a big week for IMPACT Wrestling with the Hard To Kill event taking place this weekend. While that PPV was a lot of fun, our focus is on the weekly edition of IMPACT, which on the whole was also a great show, building to the PPV in a really nice manner.
The opening women’s match got plenty of time and they didn’t disappoint, while the tag team match featuring Manik and Suicide was also a fast-paced and frantic bout. The storyline development between Eric Young’s group and Rhino and his men wasn’t really needed, with the match itself being incredibly average.
Moose’s squash victory was also dragged on a little too long, and he would’ve benefited from being a little quicker. However, the main event between Karl Anderson and Rich Swann was solid, and the post-match brawl built up the six-man tag team match for Hard To Kill perfectly, which is what was needed.
2. WWE NXT
Yet again the black and gold brand was very enjoyable this week. The show featured a lot of brilliant in-ring work, with a large focus being placed on tag team wrestling, with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic beginning, which brought plenty of fun bouts.
Grizzled Young Veterans showcased just how good they are, although, booking Ever-Rise as a babyface team here was odd, while MSK’s debut was very fun to see, with the former IMPACT stars seriously impressing. Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart had a good bout as well, while Xia Li’s character development continues to be done brilliantly.
Johnny Gargano’s match with Dexter Lumis was the only real disappointment of the show, as this didn’t quite connect. However, the work with Pete Dunne throughout the show was excellent, building him and his group up as a real threat, with Dunne facing Finn Balor being something that everyone should be excited for.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was incredibly exciting this week, with a lot of really good matches taking place. The show benefited from not having and big multi-man matches, with everything being crisp and to the point. PAC and Eddie Kingston had an excellent opening match which set the pace for the entire show, with this story being a lot of fun.
This show also saw the best piece of booking that Miro has had since he joined AEW. He was dominant and physical, and hopefully, this is how he’s used moving forwards. The Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage segment will likely be overlooked by most, but it was really good storytelling here as well.
Kenny Omega choosing The Good Brothers over the ‘Bucks is a nice twist, and FTR also had a fantastic tag team bout with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. The Waiting Room segment was fun and really shows Britt Baker at her best, meanwhile, Tay Conti and Serena Deeb had a fantastic match. The main event also delivered, like everything on this brilliant show, but the only nitpick I had was Sting’s appearance. Doing the same thing with him every week is already feeling stale, he is someone who should be used less frequently to make him feel more special, in my opinion.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 2
IMPACT Wrestling- 6
WWE NXT- 10
AEW Dynamite- 10
WWE NXT UK- 6
WWE SmackDown- 8
Cody Rhodes Claims He Will Beat Peter Avalon In Under One Minute
WWE Senior Producer Steve Conoscenti Reveals Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Is Coming Soon
Adam Pearce Is Grateful For Support About Potentially Wrestling Roman Reigns
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/17): BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs Master Wato & SHO
Date Reported For 2021 WWE Fastlane PPV
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
-
WWE2 days ago
BREAKING: WrestleMania 37 To Take Place Across Two Nights At Raymond James Stadium, Fans Returning!
-
Impact1 day ago
Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
Shinsuke Nakamura Brings Back Original WWE Theme On Smackdown
-
WWE22 hours ago
AJ Styles Reflects On Not Joining NXT & Almost Changing His Name In WWE
-
WWE23 hours ago
Sasha Banks Discusses Vince McMahon Changing Scripts At The Last Minute
-
Impact1 day ago
Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Appearance At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Wins Match Via DQ
-
WWE22 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey Admits Joining WWE Interests Him