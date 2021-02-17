Impact
Date Revealed For IMPACT Sacrifice, Tables Match & More Set For 2/23 IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling will present Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, March 13. The special event was likely taped within the past week during the company’s latest TV taping in Nashville.
In the meantime, IMPACT will continue building to Sacrifice with a few key matches on next Tuesday’s new episode.
The February 23rd edition of IMPACT will feature Deaner vs. Jake Something in a Tables match, plus Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a number one contender’s match.
.@DeonnaPurrazzo wants @realsuyung and @Kimber_Lee90 to get a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/1CkVGTesb0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Additionally, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and Josh Alexander will face Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Black Taurus in a six-man tag match. The winning team will then face-off in a three-way on March 2. The winner of that three-way will go on to challenge X-Division Champion TJP.
.@The_Ace_Austin wants a shot at @MegaTJP, but he'll have to settle for EARNING his No. 1 Contender spot. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/QhGpbMz3DS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
In case you missed it, we have complete IMPACT Wrestling results available at this link.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/16): FinJuice Enters The Forbidden Door, TJP vs Josh Alexander
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 16, 2021
— The show opened with a video package recapping this past weekend’s No Surrender special on IMPACT Plus.
— TJP (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship. A great match as expected pitting Alexander’s technical excellence against TJP’s hybrid style, which he eventually turned more into a full-on aerial style after realizing he couldn’t match strikes or holds with the challenger.
— Tommy Dreamer talked about wrestling for the world title on his 50th birthday and being destroyed by Moose after the match. Scott D’Amore granted his request for an Old School Rules (hardcore) match with Moose.
— Trey Miguel def. Daivari & Suicide & Willie Mack in a Fatal Four-Way match. Everyone got a few spots to show off. While not explicitly a contender’s match all four guys were in the eight-way Revolver match at No Surrender and it’s clear they’re grooming Trey. Likely made him some promises when he didn’t go to WWE.
— Backstage Sami Callihan continued to berate Trey, claiming that he has no passion for the business and while he wins the small matches, he always chokes when on the big stage. That has historically been accurate. Trey was the bigger man and just walked away.
— Ace Austin confronted Scott D’Amore about not getting his singles match for the X-Division title after winning the Super X Cup. D’Amore instead announced a six-man tag team match, where the winners will face off in a triple threat. The winner of that will get a title shot.
— Matt Cardona def. Hernandez. Lots of shenanigans with Brian Myers at ringside, distracting Cardona and the referee.
— Backstage, Gia Miller tried to interview Matt Cardona but he didn’t want to talk about Brian Myers. He said he came to IMPACT for himself and his career, not to rehash things with his former tag team partner. Myers cut him off and Hernandez attacked from behind. Eddie Edwards made the save and all four guys brawled around.
X-Division Championship Match Announced For 2/16 IMPACT
IMPACT is wasting no time in booking a must-see X-Division Championship match following No Surrender.
On Tuesday, TJP will defend his title against Josh Alexander. Alexander earned this match on Saturday by winning a Triple Threat Revolver against Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Daivari, Suicide, and Blake Christian.
.@MegaTJP defends the X-Division Championship against @Walking_Weapon TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3MGHuTNPTe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2021
No Surrender also saw TJP retain against Rohit Raju, ensuring this dream match would happen in the near future.
Josh Alexander is a former IMPACT Tag Team Champion and is primed for a breakout singles run following the departure of his tag team partner Ethan Page.
Tuesday’s IMPACT will also feature appearances from NJPW’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay, plus more No Surrender fallout. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Sammy Guevara Reportedly Pulled From IMPACT Tapings Over Creative Issues
According to a report by Slam Wrestling, Sammy Guevara has been pulled from IMPACT Wrestling taping over creative issues.
IMPACT and AEW have been working together for a while now, and Sammy Guevara was reportedly set to be the next wrestler to head to IMPACT. However, according to the report, that is no longer happening due to creative issues.
The report states that Chris Jericho came up with the idea of Sammy heading to the promotion after walking away from the Inner Circle, and Tony Khan agreed to that. However, Guevara reportedly voiced complains about the creative direction, and things escalated to the point of Jericho telling Sammy to return home, as he had to then contact Don Callis about the situation.
It is currently unknown what the exact issue was that Guevara had, but he was not involved in the tapings. According to the report, AEW management is concerned that this could have negatively impacted the working relationship that AEW and IMPACT has, however, Fightful.com has spoken to both sides involved and revealed it’s nothing that can’t be overcome.
While Guevara might not be heading to IMPACT, it has been confirmed that New Japan stars, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be debuting for the company this week.
