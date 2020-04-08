Dave Bautista Comedy ‘My Spy’ Skipping U.S. Theatrical Release, Heading To Amazon

Dave Bautista’s already delayed action comedy My Spy will be skipping a theatrical release in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down movie theaters along with public gatherings nationwide.

The film was originally scheduled for an April 17 release date in the U.S., after a 2019 delay, but now Amazon Studios has acquired the distribution rights from STX and will be bringing the film to home streaming at a still undisclosed date.

My Spy joins a host of films set for early release due to the virus. Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II got an early home video release, as did Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog and Bad Boys For Life. Pixar’s highly anticipated Onward had barely hit theaters before dropping digitally on March 20.