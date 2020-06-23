Dave Crist & Joey Ryan Released From IMPACT Wrestling, Michael Elgin Suspended

IMPACT Wrestling has issued the following statement:

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.

Joey Ryan deleted his social media accounts and reportedly shut down his Los Angeles-based promotion Bar Wrestling after numerous allegations came out accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Dave Crist was also called out by multiple individuals on Twitter as a part of the ongoing #SpeakingOut social media movement.